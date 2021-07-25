DFW Airport officially hits 100 degrees for first time in 2021; Heat advisory in effect

It took longer than normal, but Sunday marked an annual summer milestone in North Texas when it hit 100 degrees for the first time this year.

The temperature gauge hit 100 degrees at 3:10 p.m. at DFW Airport.

It happened more than three weeks later than normal, as the average first 100 degree day for DFW is July 1, according to the National Weather Forecast.

North Texas has about 20 days of 100 degrees or hotter, according to the NWS, and temperatures at or near 100 are in the forecast for the next week.

A heat advisory is in effect for much of North Texas and will be in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.

MedStar said it’s on the ready for any heat-related emergencies ahead.

First responders were dispatched to multiple heat exhaustion calls Sunday. The first sign of heat exhaustion is muscle cramps and then the heat stroke may kick in, where people begin to feel weak.

"If a patient is outside in the heat, we upgrade the response to an emergent response, if it’s not on emergent response already. That way we can get to the patient quicker and get them cooler quicker and protect our first responders before we get there so they can clear off too. It’s a protection for everybody. first responders as well as the patient," said Brian White, assistant operations manager for MedStar.

Also on people’s mind is whether the Texas power grid be able to handle the heat this week with multiple 100 degree days expected.

ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission held a press conference, where they said the load expectation could reach an all-time high, but claim they are ready by putting more money into the system and have reserves ready.

This worry comes after the failure from February’s deadly storm, plus ERCOT’s request for conservation back in June.

However, ERCOT also said people should not be surprised if there is conservation alert this week, as it’s a widely used tool to keep the grid reliable.