Storms and equipment outages lead to ground stops at DFW Airport, Love Field
DALLAS - DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field are leading the nation in delays and cancellations on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
The North Texas airports had ground stops on Monday because of the weather and a communications equipment issue.
Thanksgiving Travel Delays
What we know:
According to FlightAware.com, there were about 100 flights canceled to and from DFW Airport as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday. More than 765 were delayed.
At Love Field, there were 69 cancellations and 123 delays.
Most of the disruptions were due to the storms that moved through North Texas on Monday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration also ordered ground stops at both local airports from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. because of a communications equipment outage.
DFW Airport confirmed the ground stop was limited to DFW-bound departures from the Houston area, which was also hit by severe weather on Monday afternoon.
What we don't know:
The FAA hasn’t yet responded to questions about the cause of the equipment outage.
What they're saying:
The travel trouble is just adding to the anxiety for fliers who say they’ve had to deal with speed bump after speed bump to get to where they need to go for Thanksgiving.
"With the recent government shutdown, I think we were kind of worried just in general about flying around this time, and then hearing that there could be weather delays too, feeling really lucky that everything’s going to plan," said Emma Raider, who was flying out on Monday morning.
How to Check for Flight Delays
Travelers can check for flight disruptions by:
- Checking DFW Airport or Love Field’s official website
- Checking your flight status with your airline, such as American Airlines or Southwest Airlines
- Checking the FlightAware.com Misery Map for flight disruptions across the country
- Checking TSA wait times at DFW Airport or Love Field
Federal Flight Restrictions Lifted
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said all federal flight restrictions have been lifted, and air traffic staffing is now back at pre-shutdown levels.
That's just in time for the 31 million people who are expected to fly this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Tuesday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the week.
The Source: The information in this story comes from FlightAware.com, FAA travel alerts, DFW Airport, Love Field Airport, and a news conference with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.