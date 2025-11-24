Storms and equipment outages lead to ground stops at DFW Airport, Love Field

The Brief DFW and Love Field airports are leading the nation in flight disruptions today due to severe weather and an equipment issue. As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, DFW had roughly 100 cancellations and over 765 delays; Love Field had 69 cancellations and 123 delays. The FAA issued ground stops at both airports on Monday afternoon due to a communications equipment outage, the cause of which is currently unknown.



DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field are leading the nation in delays and cancellations on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The North Texas airports had ground stops on Monday because of the weather and a communications equipment issue.

Thanksgiving Travel Delays

What we know:

According to FlightAware.com, there were about 100 flights canceled to and from DFW Airport as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday. More than 765 were delayed.

At Love Field, there were 69 cancellations and 123 delays.

Most of the disruptions were due to the storms that moved through North Texas on Monday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration also ordered ground stops at both local airports from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. because of a communications equipment outage.

DFW Airport confirmed the ground stop was limited to DFW-bound departures from the Houston area, which was also hit by severe weather on Monday afternoon.

What we don't know:

The FAA hasn’t yet responded to questions about the cause of the equipment outage.

What they're saying:

The travel trouble is just adding to the anxiety for fliers who say they’ve had to deal with speed bump after speed bump to get to where they need to go for Thanksgiving.

"With the recent government shutdown, I think we were kind of worried just in general about flying around this time, and then hearing that there could be weather delays too, feeling really lucky that everything’s going to plan," said Emma Raider, who was flying out on Monday morning.

How to Check for Flight Delays

Travelers can check for flight disruptions by:

Federal Flight Restrictions Lifted

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said all federal flight restrictions have been lifted, and air traffic staffing is now back at pre-shutdown levels.

That's just in time for the 31 million people who are expected to fly this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tuesday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the week.