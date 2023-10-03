DFW Airport to continue expanding with new gates, concourse and terminal

article

DFW Airport is preparing for more terminal upgrades and the addition of Terminal F.

The airport CEO on Monday discussed a new 10-year lease agreement with American Airlines that includes billions of dollars in upgrades to Terminals A and C.

That will add nine new gates to those terminals and a new central concourse in Terminal C with one noticeable change from the current layout.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Terminal C Renderings (DFW Airport)

"And one thing you will not see in this re-imagined terminal are those big columns that have historically blocked sightlines and taken up space," DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue said.

The airport is also moving forward with plans for Terminal F to keep up with demand.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Terminal F Renderings (DFW Airport)

It expects to serve 100 million passengers a year by 2030.

It is already considered to be the second-busiest airport in the world behind Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta.

DFW Airport set an all-time summer record this year with 22.5 million passengers from June through August.