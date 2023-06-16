DFW Airport travelers asked to evacuate due to 'technical error', airport says

Travelers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were asked to evacuate the building due to a "technical error" on Friday afternoon, according to the airport.

DFW says that "a message was erroneously activated inside Terminal E asking passengers to leave the building."

The airport clarified that there is no emergency.

The TSA is currently rescreening passengers who left the airport.

DFW is asking passengers to check their flight status for any schedule changes.

Flight tracking site FlightAware says that 145 flights at DFW have been delayed, as of 2 p.m.

Any passengers departing from Terminal E who are not checking bags are being asked to consider using other terminals to avoid long lines at the TSA.

At 1 p.m., the airport's website showed that it would take more than 90 minutes to get through security at some gates.