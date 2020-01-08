DFW Airport adding Trinity Groves, Eatzi's with Terminal F

article

Food options from trendy local restaurants are coming to DFW Airport -- although not for a while.

HMSHost said it was awarded a $186 million contract to bring the new dining options to the airport’s planned Terminal F. It will open a Trinity Groves location with food similar to the one in West Dallas.

“The Terminal F Trinity Groves kitchen will offer a portfolio of menu options from successful incubator concepts Souk Kabab House, The Hall Bar & Grill, LUCK (Local Urban Craft Kitchen), and Beto & Son Real Mexican Food. As it does at the West Dallas location, Trinity Groves’ concepts will rotate in the airport to bring the latest trends to travelers,” HMSHost said in a media release.

The space will also house an Eatzi’s Market & Bakery, Cake Bar, retail shops and more. Travelers will be able to shop for specialty foods and Texas-made merchandise or taste hand-painted Kate Weiser Chocolates and sip on boutique blends from Counter Culture Coffee.

“Adding these new restaurant options will result in a bold new offering, bringing some of Dallas’ most exciting food into the airport,” said HMSHost President and CEO Steve Johnson.

Planning is underway for DFW Airport's sixth terminal. Terminal F will add 24 new gates and could open as soon as 2025.