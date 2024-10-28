Dallas firefighter earns national recognition for water rescues

The Brief DFR Captain Charles Abney was one of 11 firefighters from around the country honored with the National Firefighter Hero Award on Monday. As a group supervisor for Texas A&M Task Force 1's water rescue team, he coordinated rescues during Hurricane Beryl. Monday is National First Responders Day.



A firefighter from Dallas received national recognition on Monday during National First Responders Day.

Captain Charles Abney has been a Dallas firefighter for 16 years. For 15 years, he’s saved lives in high-risk swift water rescue situations.

Abney is also the lead instructor and a group supervisor for Texas A&M Task Force 1’s water rescue team.

He was awarded the National Firefighter Hero Award from the First Responders Children’s Foundation for his work with water rescues.

"I’m very humbled to accept this award. And it’s not just for myself, but it’s for all firefighters, especially the ones that were part of the hurricane response that I went to earlier this year," he said.

Hurricane Beryl brought death, destruction, and flooding to Texas and other states.

Abney supervised life-saving efforts in the Houston area and elsewhere.

New York’s Time Square was filled with first responders for the ceremony and DFR’s Captain Abney was one of only 11 to receive the national honor.

"As the official water group supervisor, he oversaw critical rescue operations saving people from flooded vehicles and homes, including a family whose house had been severely damaged with its roof torn off and flood waters rising," said Jillian Crane, the president and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Featured article

The veteran firefighter was unassuming about his work and instead praised others.

"It was primarily the work of other people, but I was fortunate enough to be there to just lead them and help them and try to put them in the right spots. But they were the ones out there doing all the great work. And I’m humbled that they brought me here to recognize for it," he said.

Abney answers the call in Dallas and across the country, refusing to take credit for critical life-saving moments.

"I’ve got great teams both at home in the department, great teamwork in the task force, and really, without all the individuals who are a part of that group, we couldn’t get the job done. So, I’m just a small cog in the whole wheel. So, I’m just happy to be here," he said.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation was created after September 11, 2001, when 800 children lost a first responder parent.

The foundation provides support and resources to first responder families.

On National First Responder Day, it says thank you to the men and women who selflessly serve and sacrifice.