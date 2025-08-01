VIDEO: Devil’s Den murder suspect Andrew McGann arrested mid-haircut

The Brief Newly released video shows the arrest of Devil's Den State Park murder suspect Andrew James McGann while he was getting a haircut. McGann, a former North Texas elementary school teacher, is accused of fatally stabbing a couple as they were hiking through the state park with their two young daughters. During his first court appearance on Friday morning, a judge read the charges against him and assigned a public defender.



Andrew James McGann, the former North Texas elementary school teacher who is accused of murdering a couple hiking with their children at Devil’s Den State Park in Arkansas, was in the middle of a haircut when he was captured.

Barbershop Arrest

Newly released video shows 28-year-old McGann being taken into custody on Wednesday night while getting his haircut at Lupita’s Beauty Salon in Springdale, Arkansas, which is about 30 miles north of the state park.

"Everyone speculates that there was a lot of thought that went into this to conceal his identity, but on the other side of that, he was very sloppy," said Arkansas State Police Maj. Stacie Rhoads.

Police said investigators had collected photos and video from several hikers who were on the trails around the time of the murders. Security cameras also captured video of the suspect’s vehicle as he was leaving the state park. It had tape over the license plate.

The photos and a composite sketch led to hundreds of tips from the public.

Arkansas State Police released images of a person of interest in connection with a couple that was killed in August in Devil’s Den State Park. Images: ASP

McGann was arrested at the barbershop within an hour of being identified as the suspect.

Police have not released specific details about how they identified him, but said evidence in his home and DNA evidence from the scene linked him to the crimes.

McGann also allegedly admitted to the murders after being arrested and said he didn’t know the family. His motive is still unknown.

"In my 27 years that I’ve been with the State Police, this is probably one of the most heinous that we’ve had, especially the aspect of just how random it was," Rhoads said.

First Court Appearance

McGann’s first appearance in an Arkansas courtroom was on Friday morning.

The judge asked if he was Andrew James McGann, and he responded, "Yes." He did not say anything else.

The judge then read the charges, and McGann was assigned a public defender. His next court appearance will be on Aug. 25.

McGann is being held in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond.

He has no criminal history.

Devil’s Den Attack

Clinton Brink, 43, and Cristen Brink, 41

Arkansas State Police said that 43-year-old Clinton Brink and 41-year-old Cristen Brink were stabbed to death at Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday while they were hiking with their two daughters.

Police said the family was only about a half of a mile into the park when the attack happened.

Clinton was attacked first and that Cristen rushed their two daughters, ages 7 and 9, to safety before returning to try to help her husband. The little girls made it back to camp to alert the authorities. They are now safe with family members.

"For a family to have to go through and deal with that level of tragedy is something that no one should ever experience," said Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Who is Andrew James McGann?

28-year-old Andrew James McGann (Source: Washington County, Arkansas jail)

McGann had been hired by Springdale Public Schools as a teacher for the upcoming year. He had not yet come into contact with any students or families, the district said in a statement.

He was a teacher for Sand Springs Public Schools, a small school district in Oklahoma near Tulsa, for the 2024-2025 school year. He resigned in May to take the job in Arkansas.

He had passed all background checks, the district said.

Andrew McGann's ties to Texas

McGann was a fourth-grade teacher at Donald Elementary School in Flower Mound, which is in the Lewisville Independent School District, during the 2022-2023 school year.

Lindsay Polyak told FOX 4 that many parents expressed concerns over McGann's teaching style and questionable behavior towards young female students.

"And that's where things really blew up at Donald Elementary with other parents going to the administration saying these are grooming behaviors, this is inappropriate. Nothing criminal had been done," she said.

The Lewisville Independent School District issued a statement to FOX 4 News saying:

"Lewisville ISD is aware of the recent arrest of a former teacher who was employed at Donald Elementary during the 2022-23 school year. The individual was placed on administrative leave in the spring of 2023 following concerns related to classroom management, professional judgment, and student favoritism. An internal investigation found no evidence of inappropriate behavior with students. The teacher resigned from the district in May 2023.

"Our hearts are with the victims and all those affected by this tragic situation. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority, and we are committed to supporting our school community during this time."

Additional letters were sent hom to current and former Donald Elementary families.

"It just shook me when I saw the mugshot and I read the story and realized that this guy really was just a sick person," Polyak said.

Where is Devil's Den State Park?

Devil’s Den State Park is located about 25 miles south of Fayetteville, not far from the Oklahoma state border.

The park is known for its exceptional hiking trails and rock formations. It’s also located in a remote and rural area where cellphone service is extremely limited.