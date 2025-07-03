Deviled egg recipe from Lockhart Smokehouse

Ingredients:

12 large eggs (hard boiled and shells removed)

1/3 cup mayo

2 teaspoons any kind of mustard

½ teaspoon sriracha or hot sauce of your choice (or if you like spicy, add more)

1/2 cup finely chopped pulled pork, smoked brisket, or chicken, or whatever leftover meat you might want to add

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion or pickles or whatever crunchy veg you might have

Salt to taste

Paprika or Cayenne pepper to taste

Directions:

Remove yolks from whites after boiling for exactly the right amount of time (or just cheat and buy them from the dairy case at the market) and cream all ingredients together into a smooth consistency. We like to run them through the blender.

Then pipe a generous portion into the whites.

A quick dusting of smoked paprika (and occasionally cayenne) on top and they are done.

*At the restaurant we pop them in the smoker for an added depth of flavor