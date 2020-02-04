Developer resigns as chair of Dallas housing task force after questions over conflict of interest

A developer, set to receive millions of dollars from the city, has resigned from his role as chair of the city’s housing policy task force.

The resignation comes after FOX4 first reported on concerns about a possible conflict of interest involving two proposals and the potential for the city to hand over millions of dollars.

In an interview last month, Bill Hall maintained there was no conflict for him to both serve in a leadership role on the city’s housing policy task force while also applying for two awards worth a combined 2.44 million dollars from the city and more than 100 lots.

“The city of Dallas needs subject matter experts to sit on these boards and committees,” Hall told FOX4 in January.

But on Tuesday in a city council committee meeting, councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn noticed his title had changed.

“You’re saying former chair, has he resigned? Is that what you are implying,” Mendelsohn asked.

Mendelsohn said if the city awards hall the money and land it would be a moral conflict of interest.

“Admittedly Bill Hall has had the closest hear to housing than any other person in this city,” Medelsohn said.

Councilman Lee Kleinman asked how city staff scored the applications for funds, and was told the task force did not have any influence on how the scoring criteria was put together.

Councilwoman Paula Blackmon proposed asking for a review from the city auditor.

“Since we have eight months I think that is something we should toy with. A separate set of eyes to make everyone feel better,” Blackmon said.

While committee chair Chad West said he sees no conflict of interest, he said he supports an auditor review.

“More transparency the better. But I don’t see this as ethical issue or lack or transparency issue,” West said.

West said the city auditor will begin reviewing the application process and the review should be complete before the full city council is set to decide whether or not to award the development the money and land later this month.