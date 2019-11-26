Developer breaks ground on Lake Ray Hubbard man-made lagoon project

article

Developers broke ground on Nov. 25 on a revived man-made lagoon on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard.

Sapphire Bay is building a lagoon by Crystal Lagoons, wave pool, trails, resort and conference center on Dalrock Road south of Interstate 30 in Rowlett. The development, if completed, would be 117 acres.

The city had originally planned for another developer to take on the project, but cut ties when that developer dropped the man-made lagoon plan. Sapphire Bay is the second developer to take on the project.

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete by late 2023.