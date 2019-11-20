Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan: 'We lost a hero' after 2 officers wounded, 1 killed in shootout

Two Detroit police officers were shot, one killed by a suspect inside a home with a high-powered rifle Wednesday night.

One officer, a 16-year veteran, was hit in the neck and died. The second police officer, a three-year veteran, is in temporary serious condition after being wounded in the left leg. The suspect was shot by one of the officers and arrested a short distance away after trying to run.

A massive police presence came to Sinai Grace tonight in a show of support - 275 officers in total.

"This is a tragic day for the Detroit police family," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. "Certainly our hearts and prayers go out to his family, certainly our community and to all the officers in our police department. He fought a good fight."

"We lost a hero," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "I think it is a night for Detroiters to reflect on what these police officers mean to us.

"The whole city is with the family of the deceased officer and of course our wishes are with the officer behind us at Sinai Grace being treated."

Officers initially were called to a home off Wyoming near Chippewa to investigate a home invasion as the armed man broke into a house at 7:20 p.m. and wouldn't leave. Police say the suspected shooter was at the home looking for his girlfriend.

Advertisement

Four officers went in to clear the house and that's when the man started shooting, hitting those officers. Another cop on scene fired back and hit the shooter.

"I heard five big gunshots," said Stevetta Johnson, who lives nearby.

A sea of scout cars crowded the west side Detroit neighborhood - a radio call went out for two officers down, both shot.

"I knew someone got shot but I didn't know who," said Johnson. "I've never seen so many police in my life."

Within minutes police flooded the area, blocking off roads. The helicopter overhead and K9 units searched for the suspect. The suspected shooter was tracked down quickly, found in a yard just a couple blocks away from where the officers were shot. He was taken into custody.

"Police was telling people to keep driving and telling us to get back in the house and that's what I did," Johnson said.

Craig said the gathering of officers was so large that he had to tell the sad news to two different groups at the hospital, and that he also was the one to deliver the news to the officer's spouse.

Police originally said the officer was an 18-year veteran with the force, but have since said he's been with the force for 16 years.