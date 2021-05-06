Despite record-breaking demand expected this summer in Texas, ERCOT believes it can meet demand

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is expecting record-breaking demand this summer, but ERCOT officials said they believe they’ll be able to meet that demand.

ERCOT officials said they are making preparations. While extreme scenarios could pose a problem for the grid, the chances of them happening is extremely low, according to ERCOT.

In an effort to restore consumer trust, ERCOT said they are trying to be more transparent about what the real risks are in extreme weather conditions.

Officials said there’s only a 1% chance of those scenarios actually happening.

Others, however, are skeptical.

"In three of the four primary scenarios, we expect to meet peak customer demands while maintaining normal operating conditions," said Warren Lasher, senior director of system planning for ERCOT.

With record energy demand expected this summer, ERCOT claims the grid is ready.

"There has been significant investment in new generation resources, specifically wind generation, gas generation, and solar generation," Lasher said.

But in certain scenarios, like on a peak summer day with low wind conditions, ERCOT officials said they may have to enter into emergency operations, which can include controlled outages.

"And that’s really a last resort to make sure we’re preserving the reliability of the system so we can get people’s power back on as quickly as possible," said Dan Woodfin, senior director of system operations for ERCOT.

ERCOT officials said extreme scenarios can happen, but they believe there’s less than a 1% chance.

Rice University associate professor Daniel Cohan said that estimate may not be accurate.

"This is much more than a one in 100 chance we might have these scenarios happen. What they’re calling an extreme scenario is merely repeating the weather we had in the 2011 heat wave," Cohan explained. "If something happened 10 years ago, we can certainly get that weather again."

But energy experts and ERCOT officials said the Texas grid is much better prepared to handle hot summers than an extreme winter.

"Maybe the winds slow down and we don’t get as much output from our wind. We could have scenarios like that that then go back to normal in a couple hours, so we’re not likely to see power plants frozen for days at a time," Cohan added.

Experts said it’s unlikely the state will experience a repeat of what happened in February this summer, despite record demand.

"Many of us might be going through PTSD of what we went through in February when so much of the grid went down. What it’s looking like if we had a really bad heat wave or some unexpected events happen, we might have about a 10% shortfall rather than the 30% or 40% shortfalls we had in February," Cohan said.

ERCOT officials also said it’s extremely rare to have to resort to controlled outages, as it’s only happened four times since the 70s.

