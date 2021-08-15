DeSoto's Corey Borner continues his inspirational story by walking across stage at his graduation

article

A DeSoto native shared the moments he walked across the stage to receive a communication degree from the University of North Texas at Dallas.

It’s a big moment for many, but it meant even more for Corey Borner, who was paralyzed from the chest down.

In 2009, a hard hit at football practice gave him a life altering spinal injury when he just 16 years old.

Now, he's a motivational speaker who shares his story of triumph with the world.

This summer, Borner took his first steps in 12 years. The 28-year-old thanks his family, his friends, and his faith for helping him reach an incredible milestone.