DeSoto woman shot armed man attempting to break into home, police say

DeSoto police say a woman shot a man who followed her and then tried to break into her home.

It happened Friday night on Raintree Circle, in a neighborhood near Woodbridge Elementary School.

Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Octavio Flores Mondragon, started following the woman in his truck when she turned into his neighborhood and turned in behind her.

The woman says she did not know Mondragon.

When she got inside her home, she called 911. The woman told dispatchers there was an armed man in her backyard and was heard screaming and yelling as Mondragon tried to get inside through the rear garage door.

She eventually shot the man.

When police officers arrived, they found Mondragon lying on the ground inside the garage with gunshot wounds to the chest and face.

Police say he had a gun next to him.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Mondragon has been charged with felony burglary.

Police say a motive has yet to be determined.

The Source Information in this article comes from the DeSoto Police Department.



