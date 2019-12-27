Desks donated for Dallas students relocated after tornado

article

When students at Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas return to school after the winter break, some will have brand new desks.

A shipment of desks arrived Friday morning at their temporary campus, Thomas Edison School in West Dallas.

Thomas Jefferson students, along with two other schools, were relocated after their schools were heavily damaged by the October 20th tornado.

Varidesk delivered 84 desks for the students, and they also delivered desks for the school's nurse’s station.