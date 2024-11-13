Denton VA Clinic holds grand opening for new, expanded facility

The Brief The Denton VA Clinic held its grand opening on Wednesday for its new facility will provide healthcare services to approximately 16,000 local veterans. The new clinic spans 33,000 square feet, which is significantly larger than the previous 8,000 square-foot facility. The clinic is expected to grow over the next 10 years as more and more veterans move to North Texas.



The new veteran affairs clinic in Denton is celebrating its grand opening.

VA leaders say it's a significant expansion from the old clinic, both in size and ability to treat matters like mental health.

This newly-expanded facility was designed to meet the growing needs of veterans in North Texas.

The Denton VA Clinic held its grand opening on Wednesday. It held a soft opening back in August.

The new facility will provide healthcare services to approximately 16,000 local veterans.

"What we're here to do is honor a commitment that was made, and it was a promise that was made to all of our veterans," said Jason Cave, executive director for the VA North Texas Health System. "You go and fight for us. And if something happens to you, we will be there to take care of you. We will be there to provide that healthcare for you."

The new clinic spans 33,000 square feet, which is significantly larger than the previous 8,000 square-foot facility.

The expansion allows for enhanced services, including comprehensive primary care, social work and telehealth options.

"Veterans and VA colleagues walk in and go, ‘Whoa! This place is for us?!’ It is only for veterans," said Scott Wise with Valor Healthcare Inc.

Notably, the new clinic features a suite of mental health clinical spaces — which includes two rooms designed for group activities — catering to the mental health needs of the community.

By one estimate, seven of every 100 veterans suffer PTSD, a rate higher than the non-military population.

Sherrie Walker, with the VA of North Texas, says 12 offices are dedicated to mental health services.

"Our veterans deserve no less. They deserve the absolute best," she said.

The Denton VA Clinic, which was formerly the Denton Primary Care Network, has been around since 1998.

In 2009 they saw over 3,700 patients. As of Wednesday, they've seen upwards of 7,000.

Veterans who attended the grand opening are grateful for the new facility and all the services it will provide them.

The clinic is expected to grow over the next 10 years as more and more veterans move to North Texas.