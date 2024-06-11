Denton resident wins $1M from scratch-off ticket, Texas Lottery says

article

Someone in Denton won big on a recent scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery.

A Denton resident claimed a $1,000,000 prize in the scratch ticket game Millionaire Maker.

The winning ticket was purchased at Horizon Food Mart on University Drive in Denton, not far from Texas Women's University.

The lucky winner chose to remain anonymous.

Seven of the game's 15 top prize winners have been claimed, according to the Texas Lottery.

Each ticket in the game costs $30.