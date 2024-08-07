Denton ISD among 33 North Texas districts starting school today

Denton ISD is just one of 33 local school districts heading back to school on Wednesday.

Some of the other big districts are Allen, Anna, Castleberry, and Gainesville ISDs.

There are close to 90,000 students in North Texas returning to the classroom.

23 of the districts have four-day schedules, including Anna, Gainesville, and Hillsboro ISDs.

That’s becoming an increasingly popular option to retain or recruit teachers.

To meet state requirements, they start the school year earlier and sometimes end it later or have longer class periods.

24 more school districts will start the year on Thursday.

