18-year-old Denton High School football player dies

The Brief Denton High Broncos football player Tro’mario Allen Jr. died unexpectedly over the weekend. The 18-year-old was a senior at Denton High School. No details about his cause of death were released.



Denton ISD is mourning the sudden death of a high school football player and track star.

What we know:

Tro’mario Allen Jr. was a senior at Denton High School.

The 18-year-old died over the weekend.

The football team paid tribute to him on social media, saying he was full of energy, always smiling, and loved by so many.

The district said counselors will be on campus to support his teammates, classmates, and teachers.

What we don't know:

Denton ISD did not release any details about Allen’s death.

The Denton County Medical Examiner's Office lists the manner and cause of death as pending.