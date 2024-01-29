Denton launches downtown ambassador program

More eyes and ears will be around Denton's Downtown Square.

The new ambassador program kicked off on Monday with a warm welcome.

"Obviously, the red uniforms stand out, it'll just make people aware that there's someone here to help," said Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth.

The team will keep people informed, things tidy and overall, safer.

"A core responsibility of the mayor's office and City Council is to make sure our citizens are safe, so this investment helps further that cause," said Hudspeth.

The services provided by the group Block By Block will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The group has a similar program in Downtown Fort Worth and, soon to come, Fort Worth's West 7th Street Entertainment District.

"If they ever need assistance, if they’re ever in a dangerous situation, of course, we hope to mitigate those, but if it ever happens, the ambassadors are trained on how to call for help," Jake White, the Project Manager for Block by Block.

Team members are equipped with relay radio devices that function via cell phone tower signals that extend up to 50 miles.

"Feedback has been good. Talking to the business owners, it’s clear there’s been a desire for a program like this for a long time," said White.

The size of the ambassador teams will vary depending on events, scheduling and high and low peak days.

The program is funded for two years and will be evaluated as it goes along.



