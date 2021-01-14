Denton County offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines

Denton County is offering its second drive-thru vaccination clinic.

An appointment is required and those who don’t have one will be turned away.

The county health department hopes to vaccinate 3,000 people Thursday in the first two priority groups.

They include health care workers or first responders, senior citizens and people who have a medical condition that makes them vulnerable to COVID-19.

To register with the county, visit DentonCounty.gov/VACCINE or DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine.

People do not have to live in Denton County to be eligible for a shot there.

