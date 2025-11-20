Denton County man gets 30-year sentence for ordering child porn from Philippines

article

The Brief John Prentice Robertson, 65, of Aubrey, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography. Investigators say he paid women in the Philippines to film child sex abuse content for him between 2022 and 2024. The FBI and Philippine National Police led the investigation, with DOJ prosecutors securing the conviction.



A Denton County man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for custom-ordering child porn from overseas.

The convict was found to have paid adult women to record child sex abuse content for him in the Philippines.

Child porn sentence

John Prentice Robertson, 65, of Aubrey, pleaded guilty to a charge of producing child pornography on Oct. 21.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone to 360 months in federal prison.

What we know:

Robertson was found to have ordered the illicit content from adult women in the Philippines from May 2022 to April 2024. The women recorded young children performing sex acts and sent them to Robertson over social media or over live-stream.

Robertson admitted to spending over $8,000 between 2015 and 2021 through a single money service, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas said.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Philippine National Police and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Miller and Trial Attorney Rachel Rothberg, with the United States Department of Justice, Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.