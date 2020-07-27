Denton County health director recommends schools delay in-person classes until Sept. 8

The Denton County public health director has issued recommendations for schools in the county to delay face-to-face classes until Sept. 8.

Health officials said schools should offer virtual learning up until that point. They said the new recommendations were made in response to the number of cases in the county.

The health director recommends that any school-sponsored outdoor activities, such as sports, bands and choirs, can still continue as long as people uses face covering and follow social distancing.

Self-contained special education instruction can still happen when necessary and in accordance with TEA guidelines. Teachers and staff can still be on campus to provide food and facilitate virtual-learning classes.

The health director is asking for schools to submit a written safety plan for the students’ return to campus on Sept. 8.

Denton ISD has not yet announced its official fall plans yet.

These are all recommendations and are not mandates, like the public health orders issued in other nearby counties.

Dallas County issued a health order barring schools from holding in-person classes until Sept. 8. Tarrant County’s health order went a step further and prevented schools from resuming face-to-face instruction until Sept. 28.

Over in Collin County, Judge Chris Hill has already said they aren’t planning to order schools to be closed. He called Dallas County’s order a one-size-fits-all approach that is impractical.