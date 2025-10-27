Denton county family loses home to fire after lightning strike

The Brief A Northlake, Denton County family's home was heavily damaged and made unlivable after being struck by lightning during Friday's storms. The family of four, who just moved to North Texas in June, escaped safely with no injuries. Community members, led by neighbors, have rallied to support the family, raising nearly $23,000 and collecting clothing donations.



Community members pulled together to help a Denton County family after their home was struck by lightning and caught fire during Friday's storms.

The family of four made it out safely but their home in Northlake was heavily damaged.

Lightning strike devastates home

What we know:

Their Northlake home is unlivable and this cell phone recording of the booming lightning strike on Friday is what started the fire.

Fortunately, everyone made it out safely.

The new homeowners bought their house in the Pecan Square community of Northlake in June, when Cyril Nyankerh, a scientist in the medical field, was relocated to North Texas from Birmingham, Alabama.

Cyril Nyankerh and family

"Immediately when it hit the house, the electrical outlets started beeping, so I just went to reset them, thinking that was it. I went back to the room, and I started smelling smoke," said Cyril Nyankerh.

"My mother-in-law was upstairs, and she came out screaming that there was a fire in her room."

Community donations and support

Dillon Padgett

Local perspective:

Their neighbor, Dillon Padgett, instantly got involved. Now his garage is the drop-off point for donations to Cyril and his family.

"I talked to Cyril and said, ‘Hey, a lot of people want to help you out. Let me help you, let’s get a GoFundMe started.’

The crowd fundraising was just the beginning.

"The mayor reached out. He shared it on his page, and I think it’s gone a lot further since then," said Padgett.

"The clothes I’m wearing are all donations. From food, clothes, financial support. Pecan Square community has really been a great help to us," said Nyankerh.

By Monday afternoon, the online cash donations totaled just under $23,000.

"The church of Christ Pastor stopped by this morning to say his congregation had raised $500. He just hand-delivered that. That was beautiful. Gift cards, people have donated gift cards, clothes. We’ve been storing a lot of the clothes at our house," said Padgett.

An outpouring of kindness

Both families point out, the outpouring is pivotal at a time when acts of kindness seem rare.

"I think we should let the things we have in common draw us closer than letting the things, our differences, apart from each other," said Padgett.

"Everyone has really been of help to us, so I am really appreciative of that and that’s what’s keeping us going," said Nyankerh.