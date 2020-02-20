Denton councilwoman joins call to release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting

A Denton city councilwoman is calling on police to publicly release body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Police shot and killed 23-year-old Darius Tarver last month, after officers said he charged at them and stabbed an officer in the shoulder.

His father said he's seen the body camera privately, and it does not support the police account of events.

He now wants the public to see it.

Councilwoman Deb Armintor agrees.

“It wasn't until I heard that the father wanted the video released that I wanted that too. It's my job to advocate for the public, and also it's my job to make sure that transparency is happening in all facets of government,” she said.

The family’s attorney said a meeting with the Denton County district attorney has been requested, but a spokesperson for that office said they have not received that request.

Advertisement

The DA does not yet have the case.

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating.