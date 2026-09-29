Denton barbershop owner admitted recording women in restroom, affidavit says

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The Brief The owner of a Denton barbershop turned himself in after being charged with invasive visual recording for hiding a cellphone in the business's women's restroom. Jose Luis Alvarez Williams admitted to police that he used a secret FaceTime connection to screen-record people in the restroom roughly 10 times over the past year. Williams claims he deleted all recorded videos, and the allegations against him have not yet been proven in court.



The owner of a Denton barbershop admitted placing a cellphone in the business' women's restroom to record people, including a female employee, according to a police affidavit.

Denton barbershop owner arrested

What we know:

37-year-old Jose Luis Alvarez Williams is charged with a felony for invasive visual recording. According to Denton police, he was arrested after turning himself in.

The affidavit says an employee at a barbershop, located in the 700 Block of S. Elm St., reported finding a cellphone hidden inside a box of latex gloves in the restroom on Aug. 3.

The box had a rectangular opening cut into it, with the camera lenses facing the toilet area.

According to the affidavit, the employee recognized the phone as the business cellphone, which was kept in a distinctive case featuring a cartoon character.

Denton police obtained a search warrant and recovered the cellphone from the business on Aug. 11.

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Investigation reveals secret recording scheme

Dig deeper:

Williams told police he would use his personal cellphone to FaceTime the business phone before placing it inside the glove box, according to the affidavit. He then watched the personal phone and screen-recorded people while they were inside the restroom.

Williams told investigators he had done this about 10 times during the previous year and had deleted all of the videos. Police said Williams admitted placing the phone in the restroom and recording the employee who reported the incident.

Invasive visual recording charges

What's next:

A Denton municipal judge determined there was probable cause to issue an arrest warrant.

Williams is accused of invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing room. The allegations have not been proven in court.