1 dead, 1 injured in Denton apartment fire

A fast-moving apartment fire killed one person in Denton early Sunday morning.

Firefighters got the call at 2 a.m. about a building on fire at the Ridgecrest Apartments, just off Highway 77, near Teasley Lane.

When they arrived, flames were shooting out of the roof of the two-story building.

Crews had the fire under control about 45 minutes later.

The Denton Fire Department confirmed that one person died.

Another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not released.

There are 20 other people who have been displaced by the fire and are getting help from the Red Cross.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.