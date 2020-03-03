Democrats face long lines at some polling places for Texas primary election

article

After months of campaigning, the time is here. It’s primary election day in Texas.

Typically, about half of all votes cast in a Democratic primary in Texas are cast on election day rather than through early voting.

Some estimate that percentage is even higher for this election because many voters held off on voting early given the fluidity of the field of presidential candidates.

That combined with some technical problems and a shortage of machines at some polling places, especially in Tarrant County, means many Democratic voters are waiting in lines that are hours long in some places.

"Due to the high volume we are experiencing because of energized voters, some polling locations have longer than usual wait times," Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole said in a statement. "Some locations are experiencing technical or logistical issues but our county elections staff is assisting election officials and dispersing technical assistance to locations when necessary. There are no system-wide issues with the elections equipment."

It’s the first big election in which new machines are being used in Tarrant, Collin and Dallas counties. The new machines are being used for only the second time.

They still rely on touchscreen technology but also give voters a printout of their selections. Voters can check their ballots before inserting the paper into a scanner. The idea is to give voters an additional measure of confidence in the system.

The new machines also allow voters to cast their ballots at any polling place in the county where they live. They don’t have to go to a specific precinct.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said there is an online tool for Dallas voters to help them locate a polling place where the waiting time will be minimal. Collin County has a similar tool.

“The important thing to remember with county-wide voting is you can vote anywhere. So you can look and if the one you normally go to is yellow, just go to the green one a half a mile down the street. Two miles down the street and you’ll be able to get in quickly,” Jenkins said.

Voters should remember to bring a valid photo ID. That could be a Texas driver’s license, a state ID card, a military ID or a passport.

The fiercely contested Democratic race for president is getting most of the attention on Super Tuesday. But the ballots in North Texas include races for the United States Senate and House, as well as many judicial, state and local races.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is doing its part to get voters to the polls. Anyone who shows their voter registration card can get a free ride on DART to a voting location. Tarrant County voters can also catch free rides to the polls on six transit services.

FOX 4 News will begin sharing live results online and on-air after the polls close at 7 p.m.