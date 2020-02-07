Democratic presidential candidates starting to turn more of their attention to Texas

The New Hampshire Primary is just a few days away, but some presidential candidates are already amplifying efforts in Texas.

There's a stockpile of 228 delegates up for grabs when the state votes on March 3.

In this crowded race, it's a difficult question for some campaigns: Do you start laying the groundwork far ahead? Or just focus on the earlier states to ensure you survive until Super Tuesday?

Most of the candidates are on the ground in New Hampshire.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (C) speaks as (L-R) Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Tom Steyer listen du Expand

But the 33 delegates the state has to offer is a measly sum compared to what awaits on Super Tuesday, including from states like California and Texas.

“Texas is a rich and large treasure trove of delegates in an ethnically diverse state,” SMU political science professor Matthew Wilson said.

Some candidates are already upping efforts in the Lone Star State.

Advertisement

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is spending $2.5 million on an ad buy in California and Texas.

With money seemingly not being an issue for former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, he’s already been running ads for weeks.

His campaign will open 11 new field offices in Texas on Saturday, including one in Dallas' Knox-Henderson neighborhood.

“Bloomberg’s whole strategy is predicated on Super Tuesday. Texas is a lynch pin of that, so yeah, he's going to be going hard here in Texas,” Wilson said.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren's campaign is launching a Texas Latino community engagement tour in San Antonio on Monday, relying on surrogates.

Wilson said that outreach to Hispanic voters could be key.

“In the Democratic primary, what's going to be really interesting is how candidates do Latino outreach, because for Democrats, they see the Latino electorate at the core of the Texas base,” Wilson explained.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had a strong showing in Iowa, but has made only a few stops through North Texas so far.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has made a handful of visits in North Texas, has polled well in the state.

His campaign is hoping organic grassroots support and endorsements help drive out voters.

Wilson said that after a poor Iowa showing, that campaign needs to be focused on the short-term.

“He cannot afford to spend the capital right now worrying about Texas. Biden has got to have a win soon,” Wilson said. “It’s not going to be New Hampshire. He has got to do substantially better in Nevada or South Carolina.”

And if the primary doesn't seem soon enough, remember that early voting begins February 18.

That's a week from Tuesday.