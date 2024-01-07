Expand / Collapse search

Deer rescued from storm drain in Little Elm

Denton County
FOX 4
LITTLE ELM, Texas - An animal rescue was caught on camera in Little Elm after a deer found its way into a storm drain. 

The deer was found hidden in front of a home.

Residents in the area believe it may have been running from coyotes and slid down the sewer because of rain.

The animal was tranquilized and safely brought out of the sewer with the help of Little Elm animal services, public works, and the Texas Game Wardens.

It was later released back to the wild.