Deep Ellum Shooting: Man shot in back during parking lot disturbance

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Deep Ellum shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief Dallas police are searching for a suspect following an early morning shooting in a Deep Ellum parking lot that left one man injured. The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Elm Street after a physical disturbance between two groups escalated into gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his back and is expected to survive his injuries.



A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the back in a Deep Ellum parking lot early Monday morning, according to Dallas police. The suspect remains at large.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:15 a.m. in a parking lot behind a building in the 2700 block of Elm Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a disturbance between two groups. During the confrontation, a suspect produced a handgun and fired at the victim before fleeing the scene.

In addition to the victim being struck, at least two vehicles in the parking lot were damaged by gunfire.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the incident remain limited. Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect, and it is currently unclear what the relationship was between the two groups involved.