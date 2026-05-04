Deep Ellum Shooting: Man shot in back during parking lot disturbance
Deep Ellum shooting (Terry Van Sickle)
DEEP ELLUM, Texas - A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the back in a Deep Ellum parking lot early Monday morning, according to Dallas police. The suspect remains at large.
What we know:
Officers responded to the shooting around 2:15 a.m. in a parking lot behind a building in the 2700 block of Elm Street.
Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Dig deeper:
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a disturbance between two groups. During the confrontation, a suspect produced a handgun and fired at the victim before fleeing the scene.
In addition to the victim being struck, at least two vehicles in the parking lot were damaged by gunfire.
What we don't know:
Details surrounding the incident remain limited. Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect, and it is currently unclear what the relationship was between the two groups involved.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene of the shooting.