Deep Ellum Halloween shooting suspect arrested after appearing on 'Trackdown'

The Brief Federal and local authorities announced an arrest related to the Halloween night shooting that killed four people and injured at least 15 in Deep Ellum. On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of a suspect in a camouflage hoodie responsible for injuring seven of the victims. They've now identified him as David Yancy. Federal authorities have launched Operation Deep Cover, which will send federal resources and officers to help curb the crime in Deep Ellum.



Federal authorities and the Dallas Police Department said they have arrested one of the suspects wanted for the Halloween night shootings in Deep Ellum that killed four people and injured at least 15.

Video featured on Shaun Rabb's "Trackdown" on Wednesday showed one of the suspects wanted for injuring seven people with his indiscriminate gunfire.

Deep Ellum Halloween shooting suspect arrested

What's new:

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould held a news conference on Thursday, along with Dallas Police Chief David Comeaux. They announced the arrest of David Yancy.

The backstory:

What we know:

Yancy's photos were featured on Wednesday night on Shaun Rabb's "Trackdown" series on FOX 4.

The security footage from around 1 a.m. on the night of the shootings showed a man in the 2600 block of Main Street wearing a camouflaged hoodie in a crowd of people.

The man is seen pulling a gun out of the side of his pants and holding it by his side before putting it away in his front waistband.

Dallas Police Lt. Matthew Finley said the suspect began indiscriminately firing shots, injuring seven people in the parking lot he was standing in.

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Deep Ellum Halloween shootings

The backstory:

Four people were killed and many more were injured in three separate shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night, with the violence unfolding in a 75-minute span.

The first shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Elm Street, police said. A second shooting followed at about 1:05 a.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street, and the third was reported at roughly 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street.

The deceased victims have been identified as 21-year-old Kaniesa Scott, 28-year-old Unique Elise Benjamin, 25-year-old Anthony McCleary, and 20-year-old Isaiah Boling.

Dallas police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the overall injury toll of approximately 15 people remains fluid, as several victims transported themselves to local hospitals following the gunfire.

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Officers had been given extra assignments in Deep Ellum to handle anticipated Halloween crowds. In one instance, officers positioned less than two blocks away ran toward the sound of gunfire and performed life-saving measures, reviving at least one victim, Comeaux said.

Operation Deep Cover

Big picture view:

On Monday, Raybould announced Operation Deep Cover, a safety initiative that will provide federal assistance for policing Deep Ellum.

Raybould said Operation Deep Cover provides more federal resources for policing the popular nightlife district, including more uniformed and plainclothes officers in Deep Ellum. Federal authorities will also review Dallas police cases from Deep Ellum since 2024, making Deep Cover a very targeted operation.

"If you're thinking about committing a crime here, you will not know who is watching. We will have an increased state, local and federal presence. You'll only know that someone is, and it starts right now with actions, not just words," Raybould said.

Raybould said crimes in Deep Ellum prosecuted through Operation Deep Cover will go to the federal level, meaning those convicted would be more likely to serve their full sentence.

Treyveion Demby arrest

Treyveion Demby

Dig deeper:

While announcing Operation Deep Cover, Raybould announced the arrest of Treyveion Demby, who is now facing federal charges for the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officials said Demby was wearing a black ski mask and pointed a handgun towards Main Street in Deep Ellum while police were responding to the Halloween shootings.

Demby initially refused to surrender the handgun to police. After he surrendered the gun, he attempted to flee before being subdued and arrested.

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A background check revealed Demby’s weapon had been stolen in 2017. He also has four prior convictions in Dallas for aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in February 2020. He was released in September 2025 on parole.