Decommissioning service held for Royse City Methodist Church
ROYSE CITY, Texas - A North Texas congregation said a final farewell to its church months after a devastating fire destroyed the building.
A decommissioning ceremony was held on Sunday for the 120-year-old Royse City Methodist Church, northeast of Dallas.
It burned down in late May.
The fire happened as storms with heavy lightning moved through the area.
Royse City’s Glenda Arnold Early Childhood Learning Center has since served as the church’s temporary worship space.
Church leaders said they are still deciding how they will move forward in the rebuilding process.