Expand / Collapse search

Decommissioning service held for Royse City Methodist Church

By
Published  August 25, 2024 5:57pm CDT
Royse City
FOX 4
article

ROYSE CITY, Texas - A North Texas congregation said a final farewell to its church months after a devastating fire destroyed the building.

A decommissioning ceremony was held on Sunday for the 120-year-old Royse City Methodist Church, northeast of Dallas.

Image 1 of 2

 

It burned down in late May.

The fire happened as storms with heavy lightning moved through the area.

Royse City’s Glenda Arnold Early Childhood Learning Center has since served as the church’s temporary worship space.

Related

Community rallies around Royse City church members after fire burns down sanctuary
article

Community rallies around Royse City church members after fire burns down sanctuary

The congregation of Royce City Methodist Church is getting a lot of spiritual and emotional support after a fire destroyed their sanctuary during Tuesday's storms. Another church opened its doors to the church members and leaders.

Church leaders said they are still deciding how they will move forward in the rebuilding process.