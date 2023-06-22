Deadly Matador tornado devastates tiny Texas town

Another rural Texas town is trying to pick up the pieces after a deadly tornado.

The twister that dropped down on Matador, northeast of Lubbock, killed four people. Nearly a dozen hurt bad enough to be hospitalized.

The tornado’s devastation is stretching resources as the state is already responding to a panhandle tornado a week ago.

The Wednesday evening tornado was produced by a line of storms that rumbled across the Rolling Plains.

FOX 4 Storm Chaser Michael Beard was on the ground in Matador minutes after the deadly twister that killed four people and hospitalized nine others.

The storm chasers joined first responders’ search and rescue efforts.

"It's one of those things you know as soon as you pull up, it's not gonna be good," Beard said. "There were semis blown over. There were houses completely leveled, and there was debris everywhere. About half the town is, better or less to say, flattened."

The nighttime tornado hit one week to the day of another rural community. Perryton was hit by a tornado that killed three and hurt more than 100.

Texas Baptist Men heading back to Dallas from Perryton Wednesday night with a giant generator diverted that equipment to Matador.

Gov. Gregg Abbott expanded an emergency disaster declaration to Motley County.

The town of 800 established in 1891 was named after the sprawling Matador Ranch. Its economy is driven by produce, cattle and quarter horses.

"A town of this size with such a small population with the amount of damage that they've experienced; it’s not only physical damage, but the economical and emotional impact that it will have on this town is very well significant," said Derek Delgado with Lubbock Fire Rescue.

In addition to the power generator TBM is assessing how else they can help.