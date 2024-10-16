Deadly Dallas love triangle: 1 killed in Southeast Oak Cliff shooting

article

A deadly Dallas love triangle is thought to be the cause of a shooting in Dallas' Southeast Oak Cliff neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest affidavit.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Estelle Village Apartments in the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive.

Multiple witnesses called police about the shooting and said the suspect left in a Silver Dodge Charger. When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Quentin Brown shot and in the parking lot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The affidavit shows officers had contact with the suspect and Brown minutes before the shooting happened. During that contact, officers took down the license plate number. The suspect was then identified as 22-year-old Alonzo Green.

Featured article

Officers found Green inside the vehicle about five miles away in the Red Bird neighborhood. He was arrested and taken to Dallas Police headquarters. Police say Green had blood on his shoes and the gun was found inside the Dodge Charger.

Green told detectives he drove from his home to the parking lot and shot Brown.

Detectives say one witness admitted she was in a sexual relationship with both Green and Brown, and they had recently been arguing with each other over their relationship with her. Her name is not being released for her safety.

Green has been charged with murder. The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Thayer at 214-671-3657 or by email at adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.