Deadly crash closes Plano intersection

article

A deadly multi-vehicle crash has closed an intersection in Plano early Wednesday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at Northbound Dallas Parkway and Plano Parkway. Police at the scene have confirmed at least one person is dead.

All lanes of traffic in all directions remain closed as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many victims are involved in the crash or what caused it.