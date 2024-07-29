Fort Worth's longest-serving city manager announces retirement

article

The Fort Worth city manager has announced his retirement effective next year.

David Cooke has served as city manager for the past 10 years.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker says Cooke's leadership has left an indelible mark on the city.

City officials say Cooke has been instrumental in managing the $2.3 billion city government enterprise and its 8,100 employees.

"His accomplishments are too many to list, but above all, he ensured our city is in the best possible fiscal health of any large city in the country," Parker said. "Without question, I will miss serving alongside my friend when he leaves at the beginning of 2025, but I am incredibly proud of his leadership, and he has earned a celebration as he enters his next chapter."

Cooke has been the longest-serving city manager in Fort Worth's history.

His retirement will become effective in February 2025.

The city says it will soon announce details on the process of replacing Cooke and selecting a new city manager.