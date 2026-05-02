LIVE: DART withdrawal election results

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The Brief It's election day across North Texas for city and school district races. Election results will be shared on FOX 4 News after the polls close at 7 p.m. You'll also find live local election results and coverage on the FOX Local app.



Residents in Addison, University Park, and Highland Park were asked to vote on Saturday on the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system.

They could either vote yes to keep DART or no to leave.

The results will have both service and financial impacts.

DART Election Results

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DART Withdrawal Election

DART’s member cities only have the option to leave once every six years.

Earlier this year, many cities stated they were unhappy, arguing they paid too much in sales tax for the level of services.

In February, the DART board agreed to make changes to the way it levies sales taxes. The new six-year plan also calls for all member cities to hold a seat on DART’s board, guaranteeing equal representation for all members.

Cities, including Plano, Farmers Branch, and Irving, accepted the new plan and canceled their withdrawal elections. Addison, Highland Park, and University Park did not.

"Yes" To Keep DART

A yes vote means DART services will continue. That includes service on the new Silver Line to Addison Station, which opened in October.

It’s a service that people like Charlisa Moore use to get to and from the city. She lives in Addison but takes the train to Downtown Dallas for her job at a law firm. She can’t drive due to an eye condition.

"It’s necessary, yes, for me, every day – Monday through Friday," she said.

"No" To Withdraw

If the voters in Addison, University Park, and Highland Park say no, DART’s buses and trains will come to a screeching halt within those city limits as soon as the election results are certified on May 12.

The city of Addison plans to replace the service with Via, a microtransit alternative for about a tenth of the cost that the city currently pays to DART.

Residents can request a Via ride through the Addison Orbit app. If their stop is outside the city, they are dropped off at one of seven DART stops just outside the city limits.

Via is said to be more convenient for those needing door-to-door service within the city limits.

"I would rather be able to see it on my phone and know when it’s coming and I can stay inside my restaurant if I’m calling from a restaurant or stay in my living room and know to step out of my front door when the car gets there than wait for a DART bus in the rain, the heat, the sleet, or the cold," argued Addison Councilman Randy Smith.

It’s less convenient for those traveling to and from the city.

"For example, if you live in Carrollton and you work in Addison, we’re gonna ask you to take a bus, get to that Beltline Venture stop. You’re gonna wait as our vendor told us at least 12 minutes," said Addison Councilman Chris DeFrancisco.

DART’s 1% sales tax will continue until all debts are paid off.