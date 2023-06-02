Dallas scooter rider taken to hospital after being hit by DART train

An electric scooter rider in Downtown Dallas was taken to the hospital on Thursday after being hit by a DART train.

DART police say they responded to a scooter rider being hit by the southbound Orange Line train on Olive Street.

The rider's injuries were not life-threatening, according to DART.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

DART did not say if the scooter was owned by the rider, or one of the hundreds of rental scooters that returned to the streets of Dallas last week.

Dockless rental scooters had been banned from Dallas since 2020 due to safety and oversight concerns, before returning in late May.

Related article

Three scooter companies were chosen as part of a pilot program to test new rules and technology to help with some of those concerns.