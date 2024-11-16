DART train kills pedestrian walking between tracks in Dallas
DALLAS - A person was hit and killed by a DART train on Friday night.
DART says a pedestrian was walking between the tracks south of the LBJ/Skillman Station and south of the I-635 rail overpass.
That person was hit by a train shortly after 10:20 p.m. and died.
DART says it is investigating the incident.
A spokesperson for DART says they cannot confirm if the death was a suicide.
DART stopped rail service in the area while police investigated the incident.
Service has since been restored.