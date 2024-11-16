Expand / Collapse search

DART train kills pedestrian walking between tracks in Dallas

By
Published  November 16, 2024 8:52am CST
Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - A person was hit and killed by a DART train on Friday night.

DART says a pedestrian was walking between the tracks south of the LBJ/Skillman Station and south of the I-635 rail overpass.

That person was hit by a train shortly after 10:20 p.m. and died.

DART says it is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for DART says they cannot confirm if the death was a suicide.

DART stopped rail service in the area while police investigated the incident.

Service has since been restored.

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from DART.