A person was hit and killed by a DART train on Friday night.

DART says a pedestrian was walking between the tracks south of the LBJ/Skillman Station and south of the I-635 rail overpass.

That person was hit by a train shortly after 10:20 p.m. and died.

DART says it is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for DART says they cannot confirm if the death was a suicide.

DART stopped rail service in the area while police investigated the incident.

Service has since been restored.