DART to propose new option for Silver Line design through Far North Dallas

As DART moves ahead with construction on the Silver Line, it's proposing new design options to overcome concerns with the project.

The Silver Line would connect seven northern Dallas suburbs to DFW Airport. But many Far North Dallas residents who live near the future double-tracks continue to say they aren’t fans of how the trains would come through their neighborhood.

DART will present two different ways to run the diesel train through busy Far North Dallas intersections, along Hillcrest and also on Coit.

DART's original plan to keep the train at street level has some problems. It would cut off access to some properties, like a photography studio, dance studio and dentist office.

Maura Schreier-Fleming represents 247 homeowners as the president of the Highlands of McKamy Homeowner's Association.

“The tracks block the only southern entrance to our community, we have the Preston Ridge walking trail a couple of yards from Meandering Way,” Schreier-Fleming said.

Now DART plans to present Dallas City Council members with a new plan that would elevate the tracks.

But a Dallas City Council resolution says the train and traffic need to remain at grade or go below grade.

Far North Dallas homeowner Dane Cofer says DART's proposals both fall short.

“This is another example where they are presenting options that do not follow the rules,” Cofer said. “Giving the illusion of choice, but neither one, follow the rules they are supposed to.”

Councilman Lee Kleinman, chair of the council’s transportation committee, said he’s been speaking with DART.

“There are some real concerns at both the Hillcrest Crossing and the Coit Road Crossing about that very issue. Keeping the train at grade, and traffic is supposed to go below,” Kleinman said.

He says while the train is important to reducing congestion on east west corridors in North Texas, he says DART needs to do what it originally promised the city.

“Agreed to at-grade crossing at Coit and Hillcrest, need to sick to that,” Kleinman said.

Residents told FOX4 the only option they like is to tunnel the train, but DART has said that option isn't reasonable.

The plans will be formally presented on Tuesday.