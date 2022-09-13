DART to change some bus routes, GoLink services later this month

article

DART announced a number of changes to its bus and GoLink services starting September 26.

DART says the decisions were made in response to customer feedback and to "maintain safe and dependable service".

Bus schedules for Routes 13, 45, 218, 222, 230, 232 and 235 are expected to change in addition to the overall route changes.

BUS ROUTE CHANGES

DART Bus Route 45 (Marsalis)

To provide more direct service to Camp Wisdom Station, buses operating outbound will continue on University Hills Boulevard, turn left on Camp Wisdom Road to Patrol Way and into the station. Service inbound to downtown Dallas will travel over the same route in reverse. Routing on Concetro, Lazy River, Sax Leigh, Troyglen and Firebird will be discontinued. A minor schedule change will also occur.



DART Bus Route 224 (I-30 Broadway) and Route 383 (Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center Express)

All trips between Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center and downtown Dallas were modified to travel over Green Belt, Duck Creek and Broadway, as of August 1, 2022, re-establishing service to the Walmart Supercenter and other businesses in the Broadway/Interstate 30 area.



DART Bus Route 230 (Irving Blvd. DFW)

Following a temporary relocation at the DFW Airport Rental Car Center, the northern terminus of Route 230 (previously 408) was returned to DFW's nearby Remote South Parking Lot during summer of 2022.



DART Bus Route 436 (Parkland Empire Central Shuttle)

On August 17, 2022, Parkland Shuttle Route 436 was discontinued, ending a long-standing agreement between Parkland and DART to provide service for patients and staff. Pending the outcome of a September 27 public hearing, Routes 434 and 435 may cease operation as well, effective October 31. UT-Southwestern shuttles 422 and 423 continue to serve the district, along with 7-day-a-week DART Routes 1, 23, 57, 101, 213, 219, 222 and 230.



DART Bus Route 442 (SMU Blue Express Shuttle)

On August 1, in conjunction with the fall semester, SMU replaced the Bush Library/Meadows Museum shuttle service with a new campus circulator, named the "Blue Express." Buses on the new route travel basically in an outer loop, serving 14 stops between the East and Main campuses on a half-hourly schedule, weekdays between 5:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. The 442 number has been retained in the DART system for easy access to service information and updates.

