DART to terminate bus, paratransit services in Highland Park following May election

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The Brief Voters in Highland Park have elected to leave the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system, making it the first member city to withdraw from the regional network. All bus, paratransit, and GoLink services within Highland Park limits will officially terminate on May 14, following the formal canvassing of election results. While buses will still pass through the enclave to reach other destinations, they will no longer stop in the city; neighboring University Park and Addison voted to remain in the system.



Voters in Highland Park have elected to withdraw from Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), a move that will see all bus and paratransit services in the wealthy municipality cease later this month.

DART Withdrawal

The decision, which came during the May 2 election, stands in contrast to neighboring Addison and University Park, where voters reaffirmed their commitment to remain in the regional transit system.

Following the official canvassing of results scheduled for May 13, DART services in Highland Park will terminate on May 14.

What they're saying:

"The future of North Texas will be shaped by the cities that choose to move forward with DART," Randall Bryant, chair of the DART Board of Directors, said in a statement Sunday. "We are focused on expanding this system with partners who recognize that transit drives economic growth."

The withdrawal will have immediate logistical impacts on commuters in the Park Cities area:

Bus Service: Route 237 and other lines will continue to travel through Highland Park to reach other destinations but will no longer stop at any locations within the city limits.

GoLink and Paratransit: The Park Cities GoLink zone will cease operations within Highland Park, and all paratransit services to and from the city will end. DART officials said they would contact paratransit riders with recurring trips directly to discuss the changes.

Facilities: Any park-and-ride facilities located within Highland Park will no longer be part of the DART network.

DART officials urged riders to begin planning alternative transportation and noted that nearby stops in adjacent cities like Dallas and University Park remain active. While the agency has planned for the service discontinuation, officials cautioned that digital trip-planning tools and the GoPass app may take time to reflect the updates.

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DART in Addison and University Park

In Addison and University Park, transit services, including rail, bus, and GoLink, will remain unchanged.

Bryant indicated that despite the Highland Park exit, the agency is looking toward the upcoming legislative session to advocate for a "fair, modern governance and funding model" that allows the state to become a more active partner in regional transit.

What's next:

The Highland Park City Council is expected to formally accept the election results during a special meeting on May 13.