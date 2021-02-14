DART suspends rail operations, bus routes changed to Saturday schedule due to winter weather
DALLAS - DART has suspended all rail operations until Wednesday night.
Its bus routes will continue, but will operate on a Saturday schedule.
The Dallas streetcar won't be running, but there will be a shuttle bus going to and from Union Station and the Bishop Arts District.
DART will also be running 14 shuttle bus routes.
Normal rail operations are set to resume Thursday.
Click here for more information on DART’s winter weather routes.