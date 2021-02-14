Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 5:54 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Wind Chill Warning
from SUN 5:49 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Red River County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Red River County

DART suspends rail operations, bus routes changed to Saturday schedule due to winter weather

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Dallas Area Rapid Transit
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - DART has suspended all rail operations until Wednesday night.

Its bus routes will continue, but will operate on a Saturday schedule.

The Dallas streetcar won't be running, but there will be a shuttle bus going to and from Union Station and the Bishop Arts District.

DART will also be running 14 shuttle bus routes.

Normal rail operations are set to resume Thursday.

Click here for more information on DART’s winter weather routes.