DART service to resume in Downtown Dallas at 1 p.m.

DART will be back on track in Downtown Dallas on Wednesday afternoon after a falling fire engine did damage over the weekend.

Crews have worked since Sunday morning to reestablish power, put up poles and replace wiring damages when a Dallas fire engine fell off I-345 and onto the DART tracks below.

The crash happened at the intersection of all four rail lines in the area.

Trains will be available to passengers in the Central Business District downtown starting at 1 p.m.

DART is currently running test trains in the area.

Shuttle buses, which have been in place since the lines were shut down, will operate until 2 p.m. while service is reestablished.

"Our team here at DART extends our most sincere gratitude to our passengers for their patience during this time," said Bernard Jackson, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for DART in a statement. "While the accident was unexpected and quite severe in its impact, I am proud of the quick work across multiple teams to establish service to help our passengers reach their destinations."

DART previously hoped to have service back up and running by Wednesday evening.

Four firefighters were injured in the crash on Sunday morning.

They are now out of the hospital.