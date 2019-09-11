DART renames light rail stop SMU/Mockingbird Station

article

DART has updated the name of one of its notable light rail stations.

Mockingbird Station is now SMU/Mockingbird Station after the DART board approved a naming rights agreement with the university.

The subterranean station is at Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway and is surrounded by the Mockingbird Station development that includes a movie theater, restaurants, shops and residences.

Officials said the hope is the name change will make it easier for visitors to access the SMU campus as well as the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

This station is on the red, orange and blue lines and also has pickups for several bus routes.