DART rail service returns to normal in Downtown Dallas following fire

Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s rail service in Downtown Dallas is back on schedule nearly a week after a train fire.

DART Train Fire

What's new:

On Tuesday morning, DART officials announced that an investigation and repairs have been completed, and its service has returned to normal.

The backstory:

Last Wednesday, a fire broke out on a train as it was coming out of the Ross Avenue and Central Expressway light rail tunnel.

There were about 40 people on board at the time, and 15 were evaluated. Six passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, including burns.

The fire also caused a service outage and major delays for people commuting to and from Downtown Dallas.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

DART officials believe there was some sort of malfunction in the electrical equipment that powers the train.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still working to determine the exact cause.

The burned train was removed from the tracks after the NTSB finished inspecting the damage.