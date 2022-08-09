DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

article

As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board.

The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.

The bonuses will be paid in two parts. The first comes as a part of a worker's first paycheck, the second will be paid after completing field training.

In addition to police officers and fare enforcement officers, DART is also hiring police telecommunicators and camera monitors.

DART is holding a series of recruiting events throughout the month of August to try to encourage people to apply.

DART Police Virtual Recruiting Event

Friday, August 12

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Oak Cliff Back to School Festival

Saturday, August 13

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Glendale Park, 1515 E. Ledbetter Drive, Dallas, TX



Summer of Healing "Village Project" with Mar Butler

Saturday, August 13

2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

1709 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Dallas, TX



Dallas Veterans Job Fair

Thursday, August 25

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

AT&T Stadium, One AT&T Way, Arlington, TX



Dallas Mayor's Summer of Safety Celebration

Saturday, August 27

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

UNT Dallas, 7300 University Hills Blvd., Dallas, TX



Project Unity's Together We Ball Event

Sunday, August 28

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Paul Quinn College, Dallas, Texas



DART Police Virtual Recruiting Event

Tuesday, August 30

4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

DART covers 700 square miles across 13 cities in North Texas.

