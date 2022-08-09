DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board.
The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
The bonuses will be paid in two parts. The first comes as a part of a worker's first paycheck, the second will be paid after completing field training.
In addition to police officers and fare enforcement officers, DART is also hiring police telecommunicators and camera monitors.
DART is holding a series of recruiting events throughout the month of August to try to encourage people to apply.
DART Police Virtual Recruiting Event
Friday, August 12
3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Oak Cliff Back to School Festival
Saturday, August 13
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Glendale Park, 1515 E. Ledbetter Drive, Dallas, TX
Summer of Healing "Village Project" with Mar Butler
Saturday, August 13
2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
1709 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Dallas, TX
Dallas Veterans Job Fair
Thursday, August 25
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
AT&T Stadium, One AT&T Way, Arlington, TX
Dallas Mayor's Summer of Safety Celebration
Saturday, August 27
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
UNT Dallas, 7300 University Hills Blvd., Dallas, TX
Project Unity's Together We Ball Event
Sunday, August 28
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Paul Quinn College, Dallas, Texas
DART Police Virtual Recruiting Event
Tuesday, August 30
4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
DART covers 700 square miles across 13 cities in North Texas.