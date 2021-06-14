DART light rail celebrates 25th anniversary

article

Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s light rail system celebrated its 25th anniversary on Monday.

The original starter system was only eleven miles long when it opened in 1996 and was primarily stations in downtown Dallas and a few stops to the south.

Now, the DART light rail system is 93-miles long -- the longest light rail system in the country. It includes 65 stops and goes as far west as DFW Airport.

As part of the celebration, DART is offering riders the chance to win 25 days of free rides. To enter, people can share a photo of themselves on social media riding light rail or say how the system helps them along with #DARTrail25.