DART is lowering prices for some regional riders

DART is adjusting regional fare prices starting March 1, dropping the Regional Day Pass from $12 to $9 while increasing several reduced-rate options. Reduced-rate passes for seniors, veterans, and students will rise to exactly 50% of full fares, including a 31-Day Regional Pass increase from $48 to $96. Local fares remain unchanged.



Dallas Area Rapid Transit announced a price drop for some of its fares, along with a price increase for others.

What’s changing?

The changes affect the Regional Day Pass and the 31-Day Regional Day Pass.

Beginning on March 1, the price of a Regional Day Pass will drop from $12 to $9, which is a 25% decrease.

However, riders who qualify for a reduced rate will see their rate increase from $3 to $4.50. That’s because DART wants to simplify its pricing structure so that reduced rates are 50% less than the full rate.

The price of a 31-Day Regional Day Pass will remain the same at $192, but the reduced rate will increase from $48 to $96.

DART is also doing away with the Senior Retail Annual Pass and encouraging those riders to apply for a reduced 31-Day Regional Day Pass.

What’s not changing?

The prices for a 3-Hour Pass, Local Day Pass, and all other services will remain the same.

What’s the difference between a local and a regional pass?

DART’s local fares include access to the Trinity Railway Express, DART Rail, and Silver Line trains, as well as DART buses, Dallas Streetcar, and GoLink services.

The regional fares include all the local services plus Trinity Metro and Denton County Transportation Authority services in Tarrant and Denton counties.

Who qualifies for a reduced rate?

According to DART, the reduced rates are for veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, Medicare cardholders, and qualifying students.

To learn more or to apply, visit https://www.dart.org/fare/general-fares-and-overview/reduced-fares.